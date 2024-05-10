IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘It is going to be combative’: Previewing Michael Cohen’s testimony in Trump hush money trail
May 10, 202407:08
Deadline White House

‘It is going to be combative’: Previewing Michael Cohen’s testimony in Trump hush money trail

07:08

Susanne Craig, New York Times Investigative Reporter, Kristy Greenberg ,former Criminal Division Deputy Chief at the Southern District of New York, Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News Correspondent, and Rev. Al Sharpton, Host of “Politics Nation” on MSNBC, join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House to preview Michael Cohen’s important testimony in the Trump Hush Money trial and how combative the defense is expected to be towards the man who used to be Trump’s personal attorney and flipped on him. May 10, 2024

