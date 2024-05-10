IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump's notorious micromanaging comes back to bite him in criminal trial testimony
May 10, 202408:01
Alex Wagner Tonight

Trump's notorious micromanaging comes back to bite him in criminal trial testimony

08:01

Donald Trump has a reputation for being personally involved in every aspect of his business, a reputation confirmed in testimony in his New York criminal trial from his former White House aid, Madeleine Westerhout. The reason that is now a problem for Trump instead of simply a quirky personal trait is that he wants a jury to believe he wasn't aware of what the Stormy Daniels payments were for. Kristy Greenberg and Duncan Levin, former federal prosecutors, discuss with Alex Wagner. May 10, 2024

