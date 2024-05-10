IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Paper trail to jail? Trump loses mistrial bid and braces as D.A. about to 'rest case'
May 10, 202408:51

  • Go to jail: Trump vet Steve Bannon going to jail as Trump awaits verdict

    02:51
  • Now Playing

    Paper trail to jail? Trump loses mistrial bid and braces as D.A. about to 'rest case'

    08:51
  • UP NEXT

    Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 9

    19:52

  • Obama called it: How advocacy beat ‘hits' in Kendrick, Drake battle

    12:05

  • MAGA prison fears?: Stormy Daniels clashes with Trump’s lawyers on the stand

    07:46

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 8

    18:07

  • RFK Jr. to MSNBC: I won’t rule out Jan. 6 pardons

    09:48

  • RFK Jr. reflects on family tragedies and growth in new MSNBC interview

    08:14

  • RFK Jr.’s full intv with MSNBC’s Melber: 2024 race, Jan. 6, media, abortion & family

    41:19

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 7

    17:59

  • From scandal to jail? Key insider on damning Stormy Daniels 'affair’ testimony

    10:44

  • Trump faces jail warning and Stormy Daniels testimony about their affair in rough week at trial

    07:13

  • Alert: GOP hits boiling point with autocratic plans: Komanduri x Melber

    07:21

  • Jail warning! See judge tell Trump I will jail you, even though I don’t ‘want’ to

    11:35

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 3

    19:57

  • Witness tears and prison fears: See Trump vet Hope Hicks break down on the stand at Trump trial

    12:06

  • ‘Affair’ receipts haunt Trump as ex-aide delivers ‘body blow’ to Trump’s defense

    07:50

  • 'Very upset': Star witness brings 'affair' receipts in trial that could put Trump in jail

    10:02

  • Jail fears: Jurors hear damning new Cohen tape as evidence hits Trump

    08:40

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 1

    17:39

The Beat with Ari

Paper trail to jail? Trump loses mistrial bid and braces as D.A. about to 'rest case'

08:51

In this report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber breaks down a bruising week for Donald Trump in his criminal hush money trial as prosecutors predict they will rest their case next week. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber) May 10, 2024

  • Go to jail: Trump vet Steve Bannon going to jail as Trump awaits verdict

    02:51
  • Now Playing

    Paper trail to jail? Trump loses mistrial bid and braces as D.A. about to 'rest case'

    08:51
  • UP NEXT

    Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 9

    19:52

  • Obama called it: How advocacy beat ‘hits' in Kendrick, Drake battle

    12:05

  • MAGA prison fears?: Stormy Daniels clashes with Trump’s lawyers on the stand

    07:46

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 8

    18:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All