'Tactical error': Trump defense hurts its own case by going too far with Stormy Daniels smear

The defense in Donald Trump's criminal trial tried to undermine the credibility of Stormy Daniels as a witness by taking the low road and essentially "slut shaming" her for working in the porn industry. Kristy Greenberg, former federal prosecutor, and Duncan Levin, former chief of asset forfeiture with the Manhattan D.A. discuss the cross examination that was "offensive to listen to" with Alex Wagner.May 10, 2024