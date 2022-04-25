How McCarthy tapes and Meadows findings could impact January 6 investigation

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian about how the leaked McCarthy tape revelations could impact the trajectory of the January 6 investigation, new filings showing Mark Meadows’ prior knowledge of violence on January 6, and the next steps in the Jan 6 committee’s investigation overall. “The goal here is to get the information and to get the truth,” Rep. Lofgren says.April 25, 2022