IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    DNI will lead assessment of “potential risk to national security” from Mar-a-Lago documents

    05:21
  • UP NEXT

    TN Teens (full)

    06:40

  • 'They are sentencing this young girl to having a baby' FL State Sen. on teen abortion case

    04:51

  • 'A clear pattern of behavior' Fmr. FBI agent on law enforcement threats after Mar-a-Lago

    05:54

  • Rep. Lofgren (D-CA) on what’s next for Jan 6 committee: 'This is an active investigation and a lot more information is coming in to us.'

    08:07

  • FBI and DHS issue joint bulletin on threats facing federal law enforcement

    04:53

  • Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) on the FBI investigation of Trump: 'Donald Trump has never paid a price.'

    08:04

  • Joyce Vance: Trump testing out a 'shifting array of potential defenses' following FBI investigation

    05:09

  • TX State Senator Roland Gutierrez: ‘It’s high time people start holding [Greg Abbott] accountable for doing nothing for Texas.’

    05:58

  • House Committee Chairs request damage assessment on Mar-a-Lago documents

    05:06

  • Recent legislative wins by Biden and Democrats and their impact on the Midterms

    04:22

  • Good Liars on overcrowding at CPAC and the Big Lie

    06:31

  • Real-world impacts of landmark Inflation Reduction Act

    05:37

  • Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow: ‘What happened in Kansas is going to happen here in Michigan.’

    05:52

  • Abortion rights organizer on Kansas abortion win and what’s next

    05:00

  • Democrats see potential midterm momentum after series of wins this week

    07:42

  • Democrats in Georgia look for voter boost ahead of midterms

    05:48

  • The 3 key issues for 2022: economy, democracy, and abortion

    03:50

  • Impact of voter restrictions loom large 100 days out from midterms

    07:01

  • Jim Obergefell on the future of same-sex marriage: 'The fact that it's the law of the land today does not mean it will be tomorrow.'

    07:39

Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

DNI will lead assessment of “potential risk to national security” from Mar-a-Lago documents

05:21

Charlie Savage, Washington Correspondent for The New York Times, speaks to Yasmin Vossoughian about news that the Director of National Intelligence will conduct a risk assessment of recovered Mar-a-Lago documents and why obstruction could be a significant charge as the investigation moves forward.Aug. 27, 2022

  • Now Playing

    DNI will lead assessment of “potential risk to national security” from Mar-a-Lago documents

    05:21
  • UP NEXT

    TN Teens (full)

    06:40

  • 'They are sentencing this young girl to having a baby' FL State Sen. on teen abortion case

    04:51

  • 'A clear pattern of behavior' Fmr. FBI agent on law enforcement threats after Mar-a-Lago

    05:54

  • Rep. Lofgren (D-CA) on what’s next for Jan 6 committee: 'This is an active investigation and a lot more information is coming in to us.'

    08:07

  • FBI and DHS issue joint bulletin on threats facing federal law enforcement

    04:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All