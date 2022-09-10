IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Yasmin Vossoughian Reports

Republicans prepare for voter backlash following overturn of Roe

07:31

MSNBC Political Contributor Danielle Moodie and Former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh join Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss Republican women showing up in record numbers to vote in the aftermath of the abortion ruling and how the political backlash could impact the midterm elections. “[Abortion has] been a political weapon for years and Republicans did it to get elected and promised once we got here all would be good. Well, we’re here now and it’s going to hurt Republicans politically,” Walsh says.Sept. 10, 2022

