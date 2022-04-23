IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Weekends with Alex Witt

Zelenskyy says he will meet with Blinken and Defense Secretary Austin in Kyiv

During a news conference, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he will meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Kyiv. NBC News' Cal Perry has the latest.April 23, 2022

