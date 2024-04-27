IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
David Pecker testimony ‘set the course’ of Trump criminal trial, says Klasfeld
April 27, 202406:00

Adam Klasfeld and Faith Gay join MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss how David Pecker, the debut witness in Donald Trump’s criminal trial, made a “huge inroad in favor of the prosecution to show Trump wanted to alter the [2016] election” and “desperately wanted to hide his relationship with a porn star.”April 27, 2024

