Zelenskyy on possibility of losing American aid: 'We will lose a lot of people'
Feb. 25, 202404:57
With the 2024 election underway, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sits down in an exclusive interview with NBC News to discuss the possibilities of losing American aid. NBC News' Richard Engel joins live from Kyiv to discuss Zelenskyy's message and hope for peace as the war with Russia heads into its third year. Feb. 25, 2024

