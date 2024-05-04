IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Universities weigh commencement as pro-Palestinian protests continue
May 4, 202403:18

Universities across the nation are preparing for upcoming commencement ceremonies as pro-Palestinian protests continue and how some, like the University of Michigan, are dealing with protesters during commencement ceremonies. NBC News' George Solis reports that Columbia University announced it may not go through with its commencement after protesters stormed and barricaded themselves in a campus building. May 4, 2024

