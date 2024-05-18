IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ali Velshi: Trump has conditioned Republicans to spread his American carnage
May 18, 2024

    Ali Velshi: Trump has conditioned Republicans to spread his American carnage

    07:35
The Last Word

Ali Velshi: Trump has conditioned Republicans to spread his American carnage

07:35

MSNBC's Ali Velshi discusses Donald Trump's corrosive influence on the Republican party leading a string of sycophantic MAGA lawmakers to make a pilgrimage to his criminal hush money trial and has destroyed norms and decorum on Capitol Hill.May 18, 2024

    Ali Velshi: Trump has conditioned Republicans to spread his American carnage

    07:35
