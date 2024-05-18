'All they do is wreak chaos and havoc': Rep. Jasmine Crockett responds to MTG's insult

MSNBC's Ali Velshi is joined by Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett to discuss the chaotic late night GOP-led hearing that was delayed so Republicans could go to Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial and the verbal attack by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene derailed the hearing.May 18, 2024