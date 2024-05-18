IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'All they do is wreak chaos and havoc': Rep. Jasmine Crockett responds to MTG's insult
May 18, 202404:39

  • Using Trump’s favorite metric, Fox is forced to acknowledge Biden’s stock market boom

    05:46
  • Now Playing

    'All they do is wreak chaos and havoc': Rep. Jasmine Crockett responds to MTG's insult

    04:39
  • UP NEXT

    Ali Velshi: Trump has conditioned Republicans to spread his American carnage

    07:35

  • Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: May 16

    26:19

  • Lawrence: Trump defense ‘has yet to say a single word’ about criminal charges against him

    18:22

  • Question Michael Cohen asked in court that Andrew Weissmann agreed with I 'In the Break'

    07:57

  • Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: May 15

    19:23

  • 'He does not support choice': Maryland Dem Senate nominee hits Larry Hogan on abortion

    03:10

  • Lawrence: Trump’s indictments will make debates with Biden 'theater of the absurd'

    16:06

  • Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: May 14

    20:33

  • In the Break: Lawrence and panel discuss Cohen's credibility with jury

    03:19

  • Lawrence: Sleeping 'old man' Trump made trial look like it was in a nursing home

    17:13

  • Lawrence: ‘Michael Cohen on the witness stand is like Donald Trump in AA.’

    15:52

  • 'The paper trail doesn't lie': Prosecutors prep jury for Cohen's Trump trial testimony

    08:41

  • ‘One-time get out of jail free’: Rep. Crockett says Dems won’t save Speaker Johnson again

    04:23

  • State Dept. report: Israel may have broken international law in Gaza

    05:02

  • Lawrence: Why Trump's lawyer called him the 'orange turd' during Stormy testimony

    21:51

  • Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: May 8

    14:14

  • Post-Roe v. Wade horror stories 'absolutely' changing minds in Texas, Rep. Allred says

    04:34

  • 'Injustice is around us, and it's our job to fight it': Ali Velshi discusses new memoir

    04:59

The Last Word

'All they do is wreak chaos and havoc': Rep. Jasmine Crockett responds to MTG's insult

04:39

MSNBC's Ali Velshi is joined by Texas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett to discuss the chaotic late night GOP-led hearing that was delayed so Republicans could go to Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial and the verbal attack by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene derailed the hearing.May 18, 2024

MSNBC Daily: Subscribe and stay on top of today's top stories.

  • Using Trump’s favorite metric, Fox is forced to acknowledge Biden’s stock market boom

    05:46
  • Now Playing

    'All they do is wreak chaos and havoc': Rep. Jasmine Crockett responds to MTG's insult

    04:39
  • UP NEXT

    Ali Velshi: Trump has conditioned Republicans to spread his American carnage

    07:35

  • Watch The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell Highlights: May 16

    26:19

  • Lawrence: Trump defense ‘has yet to say a single word’ about criminal charges against him

    18:22

  • Question Michael Cohen asked in court that Andrew Weissmann agreed with I 'In the Break'

    07:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All