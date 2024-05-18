Alito offers strikingly petty excuse for upside-down flag, affirms pro-Trump bias

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito not only doubled down on blaming his wife for flying an upside-down American flag over their house shortly after the January 6 attack on the Capitol, but reportedly further explained that it was part of a spat with an anti-Trump neighbor. Mark Joseph Stern, senior writer for Slate Magazine, and Elie Mystal, justice correspondent for The Nation, talk with Alex Wagner about Alito's repeated debasement of the Supreme Court's integrity and the necessity of congressional Democrats to find a way to rein in rogue justices.May 18, 2024