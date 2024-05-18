IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Butker commencement speech spotlights religious war on women's freedom, even Taylor Swift's
Butker commencement speech spotlights religious war on women's freedom, even Taylor Swift's

A commencement speech at conservative Catholic Benedictine College by football kicker Harrison Butker resonated nationally as its anti-diversity, anti-LGBTQ, traditional roles for women themes are seen as encroaching on public life for Americans who in large proportion do not support religion-based rollbacks of social progress. Leah Litman, law professor at the University of Michigan, talks with Alex Wagner about why a speech at a small college became a national flashpoint. May 18, 2024

