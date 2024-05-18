Butker commencement speech spotlights religious war on women's freedom, even Taylor Swift's

A commencement speech at conservative Catholic Benedictine College by football kicker Harrison Butker resonated nationally as its anti-diversity, anti-LGBTQ, traditional roles for women themes are seen as encroaching on public life for Americans who in large proportion do not support religion-based rollbacks of social progress. Leah Litman, law professor at the University of Michigan, talks with Alex Wagner about why a speech at a small college became a national flashpoint. May 18, 2024