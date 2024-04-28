IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
U.S. ‘needs to hear young people’s voices’ says Democratic Rep.
April 28, 202405:05
    U.S. 'needs to hear young people's voices' says Democratic Rep.

Weekends with Alex Witt

U.S. ‘needs to hear young people’s voices’ says Democratic Rep.

05:05

Today Alex Witt discusses ongoing protests roiling college campuses and how the U.S. should approach an Israeli offensive into Rafah with Representative Greg Casar (D-TX).April 28, 2024

