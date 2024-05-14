IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Most like a criminal': Bad day in court for Trump as Cohen testimony outlines cover-up
May 14, 202405:29

Rachel Maddow and a panel of her MSNBC colleagues talk about the effectiveness of Michael Cohen's testimony against Donald Trump in Trump's New York criminal trial and the picture of Trump that was presented to the jury in Cohen's characterizations.May 14, 2024

