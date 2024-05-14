IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Joe: Trump can't remember Jimmy Carter's last name
May 14, 202403:26

While campaigning in New Jersey over the weekend, Donald Trump appeared to confuse former President Jimmy Carter with tennis legend Jimmy Connors.May 14, 2024

