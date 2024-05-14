‘They ruled through fear’: Richard Engel on Hamas' rule in Gaza

The Israeli military intensified its attacks on northern Gaza on Monday, battling a regrouped Hamas in areas it said it had cleared and renewing questions over Israeli strategy in the war as the United States issued some of its harshest public criticism yet. Also, a secret Hamas police force in Gaza conducted surveillance on everyday Palestinians and built files on young people, journalists and those who questioned the government, according to NYT reporting. NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel joins Morning Joe to discuss.May 14, 2024