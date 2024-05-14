IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘They ruled through fear’: Richard Engel on Hamas' rule in Gaza
May 14, 202410:15

  • Speaker Mike Johnson to appear at NYC courthouse in support of Trump

    00:41
  • Now Playing

    ‘They ruled through fear’: Richard Engel on Hamas' rule in Gaza

    10:15
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: Trump can't remember Jimmy Carter's last name

    03:26

  • Michael Cohen returns to witness stand after testifying Monday

    10:42

  • New report says lead poisoning could be the culprit of Beethoven's deafness

    04:38

  • 'Normalize it, it's too funny': Pamela Adlon on real-life pregnancy humor in 'Babes'

    04:39

  • 'We need to develop': Nigeria's F.M. calls for G20 inclusion and a UN Security Council seat

    04:14

  • 'Blocking and tackling often wins elections': Lemire on Biden's campaign strategy

    06:17

  • Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 13

    29:52

  • 'Remarkable discovery': Newly discovered love letters showcased in 'The Loves of Theodore Roosevelt'

    06:41

  •  Trump slammed in $140M ad blitz over reproductive healthcare stance

    06:02

  • 'They just come back for more': Joe slams GOP's subservience to Trump

    07:29

  • 'Cohen owned those lies, he doesn't defend them': Cohen's legal adviser on his credibility

    07:26

  • 'Think of Cohen as the 'sum-up' guy': What to expect from Day 16 of Trump's hush money trial

    06:15

  • 'Why are you cheering that on?': Joe reacts to Trump's 'bizarre' praise of Hannibal Lecter at rally

    01:48

  • 'We've got to encourage debate': Ali Velshi stresses the need for open dialogue

    06:29

  • Prentice Penny: 'There's definitely an exodus of Black Twitter on X, but we're still here'

    06:33

  • 'They're playing to an audience of one': Kristen Welker on Trump's VP candidates

    08:41

  • Watch Morning Joe Highlights: May 10

    50:49

  • 'She has respect for Trump': How Westerhout's testimony contrasts with Stormy Daniels

    07:25

Morning Joe

‘They ruled through fear’: Richard Engel on Hamas' rule in Gaza

10:15

The Israeli military intensified its attacks on northern Gaza on Monday, battling a regrouped Hamas in areas it said it had cleared and renewing questions over Israeli strategy in the war as the United States issued some of its harshest public criticism yet. Also, a secret Hamas police force in Gaza conducted surveillance on everyday Palestinians and built files on young people, journalists and those who questioned the government, according to NYT reporting. NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel joins Morning Joe to discuss.May 14, 2024

  • Speaker Mike Johnson to appear at NYC courthouse in support of Trump

    00:41
  • Now Playing

    ‘They ruled through fear’: Richard Engel on Hamas' rule in Gaza

    10:15
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: Trump can't remember Jimmy Carter's last name

    03:26

  • Michael Cohen returns to witness stand after testifying Monday

    10:42

  • New report says lead poisoning could be the culprit of Beethoven's deafness

    04:38

  • 'Normalize it, it's too funny': Pamela Adlon on real-life pregnancy humor in 'Babes'

    04:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All