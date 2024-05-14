IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Michael Cohen returns to witness stand after testifying Monday
May 14, 202410:42
    Michael Cohen returns to witness stand after testifying Monday

    10:42
Morning Joe

Michael Cohen returns to witness stand after testifying Monday

10:42

Michael Cohen testified Monday about the hush money deals he said he helped arrange at the direction of his former boss to benefit Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Lisa Rubin looks ahead to Tuesday.May 14, 2024

