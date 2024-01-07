IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Defense secretary deputy not informed of Austin's hospitalization until 3 days later

    02:43
  • Now Playing

    'Completely on brand': Trump refuses to sign Illinois pledge promising not to overthrow government

    04:35
  • UP NEXT

    It’s now a crime in Idaho for doctors to perform an emergency abortion

    04:02

  • Blinken tries to avert wider war in Middle East during fourth trip to region

    03:50

  • FAA orders temporary grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 airplanes

    04:30

  • What's next for federal authorities investigating Jan. 6 rioters

    03:40

  • U.S. Navy sinks Houthi boats in the Red Sea

    02:10

  • Maine residents react to ruling that Trump is ineligible for 2024 primary

    02:26

  • Trump appeals claim of immunity in D.C. election case

    03:21

  • Lt. Gov. calls on California to 'explore every option' to remove Trump from 2024 primary ballot

    05:25

  • How a court decision and recorded phone call handed Trump a legal win and blemish

    02:44

  • East Coast faces flood warnings ahead of holiday travel

    02:28

  • Rep. Crockett on next steps in GOP Biden probe: ‘They don’t care what happens next’

    08:21

  • Tornado threats and severe weather hitting Florida ahead of holiday travel

    02:38

  • Israeli families call on Netanyahu to act following death of three hostages

    03:44

  • Trump PAC paid for expert witness testimony in N.Y. civil fraud trial

    03:16

  • Clarksville mayor on tornadoes' aftermath: 'There is devastation everywhere'

    02:47

  • Trump expected to defy his attorneys by testifying in N.Y. fraud case Monday 

    08:08

  • Israeli hostage killed during attempted rescue according to victim's Kibbutz

    02:36

  • U.S. approves emergency $106M arms sale to Israel

    01:18

Weekends with Alex Witt

'Completely on brand': Trump refuses to sign Illinois pledge promising not to overthrow government

04:35

Kurt Bardella, Susan Del Percio, and David Jolly join Alex Witt to discuss Trump's refusal to sign an Illinois pledge promising not to overthrow government, despite having signed it in 2016 and 2020. They also discuss Elise Stefanik's controversial new comments on Meet The Press and whether she is angling to be considered as Trump's Vice President.Jan. 7, 2024

  • Defense secretary deputy not informed of Austin's hospitalization until 3 days later

    02:43
  • Now Playing

    'Completely on brand': Trump refuses to sign Illinois pledge promising not to overthrow government

    04:35
  • UP NEXT

    It’s now a crime in Idaho for doctors to perform an emergency abortion

    04:02

  • Blinken tries to avert wider war in Middle East during fourth trip to region

    03:50

  • FAA orders temporary grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 airplanes

    04:30

  • What's next for federal authorities investigating Jan. 6 rioters

    03:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All