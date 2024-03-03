IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Supreme Court will release rulings on Monday morning
02:18

  • New Study: Turnout GAP Grows Between White and Black Voters 

    05:17
  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court will release rulings on Monday morning

    02:18
  • UP NEXT

    'Completely wrong.' Journalist describes what Trump-related lawyers said about his new book

    07:07

  • Lawsuit alleges Xcel Energy power equipment was source of Smokehouse Creek Fire

    02:55

  • How a federal appeals court decision could affect hundreds of Jan. 6 cases 

    02:15

  • Non-stop snow pounds California's Sierra Nevada, closing down freeways

    03:09

  • U.S. makes first aid airdrop into Gaza with Jordan

    02:20

  • ‘Radical Reparations’ author: Reparations are ‘bigger than just a check or just money’

    05:16

  • Zelenskyy on possibility of losing American aid: 'We will lose a lot of people'

    04:57

  • Zelenskyy hopes to offer peace plan to Russia

    04:59

  • How Trump’s foreign policy could alter America’s global approach

    01:54

  • Resolution proposed to prevent RNC from paying Trump's legal bills

    01:55

  • Trump talks legal troubles in CPAC remarks

    03:02

  • How Donald Trump tried to court Black conservatives

    06:15

  • Trump says Black voters like him because he's been 'discriminated against' by legal system

    02:16

  • Body of Alexei Navalny returned to family, spokesperson says

    00:54

  • Are Trump's golden sneakers a golden ticket?

    06:08

  • Authorities identified 2 officers, 1 first responder killed in Minnesota

    03:18

  • Over 400 arrested as Russia mourns the death of Alexei Navalny

    02:23

  • Dem. strategist on Tlaib: 'You don't slap the president in the face'

    02:18

Weekends with Alex Witt

Supreme Court will release rulings on Monday morning

02:18

NBC News’ Lawrence Hurley reports that the Supreme Court said it will release rulings on Monday morning and whether Colorado's ballot eligibility case of former President Donald Trump will be among them. March 3, 2024

  • New Study: Turnout GAP Grows Between White and Black Voters 

    05:17
  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court will release rulings on Monday morning

    02:18
  • UP NEXT

    'Completely wrong.' Journalist describes what Trump-related lawyers said about his new book

    07:07

  • Lawsuit alleges Xcel Energy power equipment was source of Smokehouse Creek Fire

    02:55

  • How a federal appeals court decision could affect hundreds of Jan. 6 cases 

    02:15

  • Non-stop snow pounds California's Sierra Nevada, closing down freeways

    03:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All