Polls open for the South Carolina Democratic primary

President Biden made a stop in his home town of Delaware at campaign headquarters to deliver remarks on the upcoming election. His comments come as South Carolina Democratic voters are heading to the polls for the first in the nation primary. County election officials say that nearly 5,000 voters have cast their ballots so far. Feb. 3, 2024

