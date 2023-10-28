IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Weekends with Alex Witt

Maine officials say Lewiston gunman was found dead in truck trailer

Law enforcement officials say the body of Robert Card, the gunman who carried out a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, was found in an unlocked truck trailer, adjacent to an area police had previously searched. NBC News' Marissa Parra reports on the latest updates and what questions remain as vigils for the shooting victims are scheduled. Oct. 28, 2023

