IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch now on Peacock: Rachel Maddow joins Chris Hayes on the final stop of the “Why Is This Happening?” tour

  • Now Playing

    Israeli officials: Military to expand operations beyond northern Gaza

    01:55
  • UP NEXT

    Plaintiffs say they will appeal judge's decision over Trump on Colorado's 2024 ballot

    00:43

  • FAA investigating SpaceX's Starship test launch after ending in lost signal

    01:43

  • Gazan civilians evacuate hospitals as Israeli forces move in

    03:16

  • Trump planning sweeping raids, detention camps, and mass deportations if re-elected in 2025, NYT reports

    04:10

  • 5 U.S. military service members killed in training mission

    01:29

  • Former Trump press secretary Grisham says she's spoken with investigators

    04:21

  • What to expect next in Trump's New York civil fraud trial

    03:07

  • Gaza's biggest hospital suffers power outage and stops 'basic functions'

    02:55

  • Blinken meets with Iraqi prime minister to discuss Israel-Hamas conflict

    02:18

  • Israel Defense Forces work to navigate and destroy Hamas tunnels in Gaza

    05:34

  • What to expect when Ivanka Trump testifies in the New York civil fraud case

    03:13

  • Thousands call for cease-fire in Gaza at rally in D.C.

    02:43

  • Blinken calls for humanitarian pause in Gaza as he meets with Arab leaders in Jordan

    02:38

  • Florida Halloween party shooting leaves 2 dead and 18 injured

    02:46

  • Biden to call Netanyahu following decision to expand ground operation in Gaza

    02:35

  • 'Terrorist Math' and Israel’s Hard Decisions

    08:36

  • Maine officials say Lewiston gunman was found dead in truck trailer

    05:30

  • Manhunt in Maine after mass shooting

    04:49

  • Detroit synagogue president fatally stabbed near home 

    01:22

Weekends with Alex Witt

Israeli officials: Military to expand operations beyond northern Gaza

01:55

Israeli officials said their military is expanding its ground operation in Gaza with airstrikes reaching the southern region of the enclave. NBC News' Jay Gray reports on the latest press conference from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Nov. 18, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Israeli officials: Military to expand operations beyond northern Gaza

    01:55
  • UP NEXT

    Plaintiffs say they will appeal judge's decision over Trump on Colorado's 2024 ballot

    00:43

  • FAA investigating SpaceX's Starship test launch after ending in lost signal

    01:43

  • Gazan civilians evacuate hospitals as Israeli forces move in

    03:16

  • Trump planning sweeping raids, detention camps, and mass deportations if re-elected in 2025, NYT reports

    04:10

  • 5 U.S. military service members killed in training mission

    01:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All