IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Trump Press Secretary: I watched him show documents to people at Mar-a-Lago

    05:44
  • UP NEXT

    Russia uprising 

    06:08

  • Wagner leader says he is standing down and turning his troops around

    04:00

  • Turkish president spoke with Putin, stressing to act with 'common sense'

    04:16

  • Moscow mayor announces anti-terrorist operation as Wagner group revolts

    04:04

  • The fight over when Trump's trial will begin

    02:53

  • How to keep classified secrets secret during a trial

    01:20

  • Trump’s attachment to his boxes

    01:16

  • Biden gives update on I-95 reconstruction aid ahead of campaign rally

    02:44

  • Pence gives first remarks on Trump since indictment unsealed

    02:20

  • 'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski, 81, found dead in prison cell 

    04:42

  • Labor disruption on the West Coast

    02:44

  • Trump classified documents grand jury to resume after hiatus

    04:35

  • What's with the whales?

    04:11

  • McCarthy says he's more confident on reaching debt ceiling deal

    02:37

  • Biden adds meeting with Zelenskyy to schedule during G-7 summit

    02:55

  • Russert on Russert

    06:02

  • Biden delivers commencement speech at Howard University

    02:58

  • Texas lawmaker outlines legislation needed to reduce gun violence

    05:37

  •  Texas mall shooting witness: ‘Mental health didn’t fire that gun'

    01:31

Weekends with Alex Witt

Fmr. Trump Press Secretary: I watched him show documents to people at Mar-a-Lago

05:44

Stephanie Grisham, former Trump White House Press Secretary and Communications Director, joins Alex Witt to discuss new reports that Trump's 2024 campaign aide Susie Wiles has been identified as the key witness in classified docs indictment and why the former president's lack of respect for classified information is so dangerous. "I watched him show documents to people at Mar-a-Lago on the dining room patio," Grisham says. "He has no respect for classified information [and] never did."July 1, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Fmr. Trump Press Secretary: I watched him show documents to people at Mar-a-Lago

    05:44
  • UP NEXT

    Russia uprising 

    06:08

  • Wagner leader says he is standing down and turning his troops around

    04:00

  • Turkish president spoke with Putin, stressing to act with 'common sense'

    04:16

  • Moscow mayor announces anti-terrorist operation as Wagner group revolts

    04:04

  • The fight over when Trump's trial will begin

    02:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All