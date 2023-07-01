Fmr. Trump Press Secretary: I watched him show documents to people at Mar-a-Lago

Stephanie Grisham, former Trump White House Press Secretary and Communications Director, joins Alex Witt to discuss new reports that Trump's 2024 campaign aide Susie Wiles has been identified as the key witness in classified docs indictment and why the former president's lack of respect for classified information is so dangerous. "I watched him show documents to people at Mar-a-Lago on the dining room patio," Grisham says. "He has no respect for classified information [and] never did."July 1, 2023