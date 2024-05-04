IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
False post claiming migrants registering to vote shows how misinformation spreads
May 4, 202404:16

Weekends with Alex Witt

False post claiming migrants registering to vote shows how misinformation spreads

04:16

A recent viral post on X suggested over half a million migrants are registered to vote in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Texas. In a matter of weeks the false narrative generated more than 125 million views including reposts from Elon Musk and Donald Trump. May 4, 2024

