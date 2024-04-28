IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Deaths reported after tornados strike south of Oklahoma City
April 28, 202403:01
Weekends with Alex Witt

Deaths reported after tornados strike south of Oklahoma City

03:01

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt arrived in Sulphur, Okla. to survey damage after weekend tornados struck the region, leaving extensive damage. NBC News' Marissa Parra describes the ruins of businesses and homes left and how residents felt caught off guard. April 28, 2024

