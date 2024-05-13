IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Key takeaways from Day 16 of Trump's hush money trial 

'No doubt' Trump has 'degraded' our 'social and political norms': Jeremy Peters
May 13, 202404:56
Katy Tur

'No doubt' Trump has 'degraded' our 'social and political norms': Jeremy Peters

04:56

The New York Times reporter Jeremy Peters joins Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing and Katy Tur to discuss Michael Cohen testifying and what went on at the end of the 2016 Trump campaign, calling it an "unusual and historic bit of chaos."May 13, 2024

