 ‘Afraid of knowledge’: Teachers union president takes on book bans
May 12, 202408:02
Ali Velshi

 ‘Afraid of knowledge’: Teachers union president takes on book bans

08:02

Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers, was once called “the most dangerous person in the world” by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Teachers unions, Pompeo claimed, were also the most likely to take the republic down. “I do not understand why they are afraid of knowledge or why they are afraid of kids critically thinking,” Weingarten tells Ali Velshi. “If you don’t have knowledge, fear becomes much more inviting.” That’s why Weingarten and AFT have been helping children gain access to books. To date, they’ve given away more than 10 million brand new books to children who want them. “We don’t want to determine what our kids think but we really want our kids to know how to think.”May 12, 2024

