'Everybody knew' that Stormy Daniels' story was being 'covered up due to the election': Adam Pollock

Michael Cohen is testifying about the $130,000 payment allegedly paid to Stormy Daniels amid former President Trump's hush money trial. New York Assistant Attorney General Adam Pollock and criminal defense attorney Duncan Levin join Chris Jansing, Katy Tur and Andrea Mitchell to discuss their view of the testimony and what is missing.May 13, 2024