Donald Trump comes face to face with his 'former pit bull' Michael Cohen in hush money trial
May 13, 2024
    Donald Trump comes face to face with his ‘former pit bull’ Michael Cohen in hush money trial

Deadline White House

Donald Trump comes face to face with his ‘former pit bull’ Michael Cohen in hush money trial

Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News Correspondent and Donny Deutsch, host of the "On Brand" podcast join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the bombshell testimony from Donald Trump's former 'fixer' and personal attorney Michael Cohen in which he described his role in helping to catch and kill the Stormy Daniel story and the role he played to suppress a story that could have been the nail in Donald Trump's coffin in the 2016 presidential campaign.

    Donald Trump comes face to face with his ‘former pit bull’ Michael Cohen in hush money trial

