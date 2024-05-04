IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Police move in on protesters at University of Virginia
May 4, 202404:25
    Police move in on protesters at University of Virginia

Police move in on protesters at University of Virginia

04:25

Police are moving in on protesters at the University of Virginia trying to take down an encampment that has been there for the past nine days. NBC News' George Solis reports on the recent crackdown where police are descending on encampments and raising questions on who is involved.  May 4, 2024

    Police move in on protesters at University of Virginia

