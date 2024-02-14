Nikki Haley calls on President Biden to resign

- Now Playing
Nikki Haley calls on President Biden to resign02:10
- UP NEXT
Senate votes on $95B foreign aid bill02:54
VP Harris defends Biden, blasts special counsel report03:55
Rep. Stefanik: I would not have done what Pence did05:16
Supreme Court to hear Colorado ballot case today05:30
Haley loses to 'none of these candidates' in Nevada01:21
Biden urges Congress to pass bipartisan border bill05:38
House set to vote on Mayorkas impeachment today02:31
Booming economy doesn't boost Biden's approval numbers05:46
Biden celebrates UAW endorsement in Michigan05:42
New Biden ad on Truth Social hits 'confused' Trump05:07
House GOP advances impeachment articles against Secy. Mayorkas02:48
Biden attends campaign fundraisers in 'Trump Country'04:52
Trump takes credit for booming stock market05:19
Nikki Haley calls Trump 'totally unhinged' during rally03:11
'The last great hope': CIA Director enroute to broker Israel-Hamas hostage release deal03:51
McConnell shifts stance on Ukraine funding as GOP opposition grows03:09
Biden set to announce $5B infrastructure investment in Wisconsin02:14
Trump trails Biden in key battleground state in new polling04:58
Ron DeSantis' biggest 2024 miscalculation05:12
- Now Playing
Nikki Haley calls on President Biden to resign02:10
- UP NEXT
Senate votes on $95B foreign aid bill02:54
VP Harris defends Biden, blasts special counsel report03:55
Rep. Stefanik: I would not have done what Pence did05:16
Supreme Court to hear Colorado ballot case today05:30
Haley loses to 'none of these candidates' in Nevada01:21
Play All