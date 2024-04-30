IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Columbia protesters occupy campus building
April 30, 202402:02
  • Now Playing

    Columbia protesters occupy campus building

    02:02
  • UP NEXT

    Trump met privately with former rival Gov. DeSantis

    02:45

  • Second Republican backs effort to oust Speaker Johnson

    06:54

  • Biden hits Pennsylvania, Trump hits New York courtroom

    05:18

  • Trump says he intends to testify in hush money trial

    04:38

  • Trump now claims he only wants to make Obamacare better

    01:09

  • Speaker Johnson to deliver remarks with Trump on election integrity

    06:19

  • Biden: Trump is the primary threat to democracy at home

    06:57

  • 'Donald Trump did this': Biden ad blames Trump for state-level abortion bans

    04:47

  • Trump again compares himself to Nelson Mandela

    06:15

  • Trump hosting Saudi-backed LIV Golf tourney Friday

    05:47

  • Rove rips Trump for promising to pardon Jan. 6 rioters

    03:33

  • Biden campaign slams Trump on abortion access

    06:56

  • Trump holding rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin

    06:14

  • Biden campaign releases ad appealing to Haley voters

    05:05

  • Republicans slam Biden over federal funding for Key Bridge

    05:19

  • Dems see Johnson rescue plan as best bet for Ukraine aid

    04:06

  • Baltimore bridge collapses after cargo ship collision

    01:24

  • Why Mike Johnson can't run the House without help from Democrats

    04:09

  • 'Rich folks in a bubble': No Labels continues to fuel third-party election tensions

    05:38

Way Too Early

Columbia protesters occupy campus building

02:02

Protesters at Columbia University broke windows at the Manhattan campus’ Hamilton Hall early Tuesday, hours after the school began suspending students who defied a deadline to leave a pro-Palestinian camp set up to protest the war in GazaApril 30, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Columbia protesters occupy campus building

    02:02
  • UP NEXT

    Trump met privately with former rival Gov. DeSantis

    02:45

  • Second Republican backs effort to oust Speaker Johnson

    06:54

  • Biden hits Pennsylvania, Trump hits New York courtroom

    05:18

  • Trump says he intends to testify in hush money trial

    04:38

  • Trump now claims he only wants to make Obamacare better

    01:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All