IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Michael Cohen's attorney, Danya Perry, sits down with Jen Psaki

GOP Supreme Court appointee busted for flying Jan. 6 'steal' flag sign: Scandal rocks high court
May 20, 202404:19

  • Trial ending: D.A. 'rests case' as Trump's jail fears get real -- See Ari Melber breakdown

    11:34
  • Now Playing

    GOP Supreme Court appointee busted for flying Jan. 6 'steal' flag sign: Scandal rocks high court

    04:19
  • UP NEXT

    See why Trump’s lawyer landed jabs but no 'knockout' on Michael Cohen

    05:16

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 16

    22:17

  • GOP’s MAGA hangover continues: Trump brings Veepstakes to his criminal trial

    10:23

  • Ari Melber breaks down Day 3 of Michael Cohen’s incriminating testimony

    11:54

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 15

    18:42

  • How Trump might lose his 2nd straight election: Biden corners him into new debate rules

    11:11

  • Trump trial prosecutors prepare to rest their case after Michael Cohen’s stunning testimony

    07:30

  • Trump trial ends with smoking guns and Veepstake cameos: Trump ‘pulling strings’

    08:38

  • ‘He held back’: Kristy Greenburg predicts Trump’s lawyer will do better on Day 2 of Michael Cohen’s cross-examination

    04:58

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 14

    20:25

  • Mortifying: Trump VP hopefuls flock to porn payment trial

    08:33

  • Trump trial ends with 'f-bombs': Cohen pressed in tirades against 'mob boss Trump'

    11:51

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 13

    30:49

  • ‘Nixon’s ghost’: Trump haunted by ex-fixer’s testimony that could send him to jail

    05:28

  • 'Rat': Mob shadow hangs over Cohen flipping on Trump

    11:46

  • Trump trial ending with bombshell: Fixer nails Trump with 'just do it' evidence

    11:23

  • Evidence bomb goes off: Star witness Cohen pins porn payment on Trump

    07:44

  • Go to jail: Trump vet Steve Bannon going to jail as Trump awaits verdict

    02:51

The Beat with Ari

GOP Supreme Court appointee busted for flying Jan. 6 'steal' flag sign: Scandal rocks high court

04:19

There is new heat on Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito after photos revealed an upside down flag, a symbol of the “stop the steal” movement, was flown outside his house for several days following the Jan. 6 insurrection. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports and is joined by Jason Johnson. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)May 20, 2024

  • Trial ending: D.A. 'rests case' as Trump's jail fears get real -- See Ari Melber breakdown

    11:34
  • Now Playing

    GOP Supreme Court appointee busted for flying Jan. 6 'steal' flag sign: Scandal rocks high court

    04:19
  • UP NEXT

    See why Trump’s lawyer landed jabs but no 'knockout' on Michael Cohen

    05:16

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: May 16

    22:17

  • GOP’s MAGA hangover continues: Trump brings Veepstakes to his criminal trial

    10:23

  • Ari Melber breaks down Day 3 of Michael Cohen’s incriminating testimony

    11:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All