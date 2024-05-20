IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Key takeaways from Day 19 of Trump's hush money trial

Judge clears courtroom, as chaos breaks out when defense witness battles with Judge Merchan
May 20, 202410:03

  • Prosecution rests their case in Trump Hush Money trial

    10:39
  • Now Playing

    Judge clears courtroom, as chaos breaks out when defense witness battles with Judge Merchan

    10:03
  • UP NEXT

    'Beyond unbecoming': Justice Alito puts up a insurrectionist symbol to pick a fight with neighbor

    09:51

  • 'An epic scandal': Justice Alito flew an upside-down flag in the aftermath of the 2020 Election

    10:55

  • House GOP ‘pick me’ caucus shows up to support Trump in hush money trial

    09:15

  • Trump appears to acknowledge for the first time he has an NDA with Stormy Daniels

    03:17

  • ‘It’s been all character assassination’: Breaking down the cross examination of Michael Cohen

    11:45

  • Michael Cohen remains ‘unflappable’ as the defense tries to smear Trump’s former attorney

    10:23

  • ‘I’d rather have a root canal surgery’: Trump and Biden agree to debate in June and September

    11:30

  • Trump’s ‘little red tie entourage’ come to his defense to show loyalty during trial

    08:05

  • ‘It would be a huge mistake’: Andrew Weissmann on Donald Trump potentially testifying in his defense

    07:40

  • Michael Cohen’s cross-examination exposes the flaws in Trump’s legal defense team

    11:09

  • ‘It didn’t land’: Legal experts crush Trump defense performance in Michael Cohen cross-examination

    08:54

  • 'Like a crime family’: Donald Trump’s GOP allies and VP hopeful's join him in court to prove loyalty

    03:45

  • ‘Beyond thin skinned, rude’: Andrew Weissmann tears into Trump’s defense team’s performance

    11:03

  • Trump’s defense team fails to rattle Michael Cohen during cross-examination in hush money trial

    09:13

  • Claire McCaskill: ‘Everyone was expendable to Donald Trump, ask Mike Pence’

    08:49

  • Donald Trump comes face to face with his ‘former pit bull’ Michael Cohen in hush money trial

    10:10

  • ‘It is going to be combative’: Previewing Michael Cohen’s testimony in Trump hush money trail

    07:08

  • ‘His lack of impulse control is remarkable’: Michael Cohen’s online antics worry prosecutors

    11:36

Deadline White House

Judge clears courtroom, as chaos breaks out when defense witness battles with Judge Merchan

10:03

Andrew Weissmann, former top prosecutor at the Justice Department, Susanne Craig, New York Times Investigative Reporter, Donny Deutsch, host of the podcast, "On Brand,” and Vaughn Hillyard, NBC News Correspondent join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the latest from the Manhattan courtroom, with defense witness Robert Costello picking a fight with Judge Merchan forcing the judge to clear the courtroom. May 20, 2024

  • Prosecution rests their case in Trump Hush Money trial

    10:39
  • Now Playing

    Judge clears courtroom, as chaos breaks out when defense witness battles with Judge Merchan

    10:03
  • UP NEXT

    'Beyond unbecoming': Justice Alito puts up a insurrectionist symbol to pick a fight with neighbor

    09:51

  • 'An epic scandal': Justice Alito flew an upside-down flag in the aftermath of the 2020 Election

    10:55

  • House GOP ‘pick me’ caucus shows up to support Trump in hush money trial

    09:15

  • Trump appears to acknowledge for the first time he has an NDA with Stormy Daniels

    03:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

Play All
Play All