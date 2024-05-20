Trial ending: D.A. 'rests case' as Trump's jail fears get real — See Ari Melber breakdown

Prosecutors in Donald Trump's trial rested their case after a fourth day of testimony by Michael Cohen, whose turn on the stand came to an end as Trump's defense team began calling their own witnesses. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)May 20, 2024