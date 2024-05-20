IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Michael Cohen continues testimony on Day 19 of Trump’s hush money trial

How a new centrism is rising in Washington
May 20, 202407:57

Morning Joe

How a new centrism is rising in Washington

07:57

The New York Times' David Leonhardt joins Morning Joe to discuss his latest piece where he argues the past four years in D.C. have been arguably the most productive period of Washington bipartisanship in decades.May 20, 2024

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS (BEST OF MSNBC)

