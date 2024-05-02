IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE UPDATES: Keith Davidson, former lawyer for Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal, resumes testimony on Day 10 of Trump trial 

Anthony Coley: If Trump dares Judge Merchan to put him in jail, the judge should happily oblige him
May 2, 202406:42
  • Now Playing

    Anthony Coley: If Trump dares Judge Merchan to put him in jail, the judge should happily oblige him

    06:42
  • UP NEXT

    Police clear Columbia building occupied by protesters

    02:15

  • Columbia protesters occupy campus building

    02:02

  • Trump met privately with former rival Gov. DeSantis

    02:45

  • Second Republican backs effort to oust Speaker Johnson

    06:54

  • Biden hits Pennsylvania, Trump hits New York courtroom

    05:18

  • Trump says he intends to testify in hush money trial

    04:38

  • Trump now claims he only wants to make Obamacare better

    01:09

  • Speaker Johnson to deliver remarks with Trump on election integrity

    06:19

  • Biden: Trump is the primary threat to democracy at home

    06:57

  • 'Donald Trump did this': Biden ad blames Trump for state-level abortion bans

    04:47

  • Trump again compares himself to Nelson Mandela

    06:15

  • Trump hosting Saudi-backed LIV Golf tourney Friday

    05:47

  • Rove rips Trump for promising to pardon Jan. 6 rioters

    03:33

  • Biden campaign slams Trump on abortion access

    06:56

  • Trump holding rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin

    06:14

  • Biden campaign releases ad appealing to Haley voters

    05:05

  • Republicans slam Biden over federal funding for Key Bridge

    05:19

  • Dems see Johnson rescue plan as best bet for Ukraine aid

    04:06

  • Baltimore bridge collapses after cargo ship collision

    01:24

Way Too Early

Anthony Coley: If Trump dares Judge Merchan to put him in jail, the judge should happily oblige him

06:42

If Trump continues to show contempt for the judge’s order and say what the judge tells him he can’t say, then he should face the same consequences other defendants face, says former director of the Justice Department’s office of public affairs Anthony Coley.May 2, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Anthony Coley: If Trump dares Judge Merchan to put him in jail, the judge should happily oblige him

    06:42
  • UP NEXT

    Police clear Columbia building occupied by protesters

    02:15

  • Columbia protesters occupy campus building

    02:02

  • Trump met privately with former rival Gov. DeSantis

    02:45

  • Second Republican backs effort to oust Speaker Johnson

    06:54

  • Biden hits Pennsylvania, Trump hits New York courtroom

    05:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All