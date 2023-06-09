Trump indictment live updates: Charges in docs probe unsealed, faces 37 counts

Trump allegedly stored docs in a ballroom and a shower According to the federal indictment, the Mar-a-Lago club includes Trump’s “residence, more than 25 guest rooms, two ballrooms, a spa, a gift store, exercise facilities, office space, and an outdoor pool and patio.” And yet in all that space, it seems Trump and his associates were unable to find anywhere to store boxes allegedly containing classified documents. So they got creative. “From January through March 15, 2021,” states the indictment, “some of TRUMP’s boxes were stored in The Mar-a-Lago Club’s White and Gold Ballroom, in which events and gatherings took place. TRUMP’s boxes were for a time stacked on the ballroom’s stage, as depicted in the photograph below (redacted to obscure an individual’s identity).” Mar-a-Lago ballroom Courtesy Justice Department Somehow things got more ridiculous from there. Realizing that a public ballroom might not be the best storage space, Trump aide Walt Nauta and others allegedly moved the boxes to the club’s business center. But the next month, when room needed to be made in the business center for a staff office, “some of TRUMP’s boxes were moved from the business center to a bathroom and shower in The Mar-a-Lago Club’s Lake Room, as depicted in the photograph below," according to the indictment. Mar-a-Lago bathroom Courtesy Justice Department Finally, in June 2021, more than 80 boxes were moved to a storage room which, while not a shower, was accessible “from multiple outside entrances," federal prosecutors allege. In that same storage room just over a year later, the FBI executed a search warrant and found 75 documents with classification markings. Share this -





What are we looking at for potential prison time? If you look at the maximum penalties under the statutes charged in the indictment and add them all up, they amount to decades if not hundreds of years in prison. But those aren't the sentences that Trump or Nauta would realistically face if they're tried and convicted. Rather, any sentence will be informed by a number of factors under what are known as the sentencing guidelines and guided by the discretion of the trial judge and any sentences given to other people in similar situations. So it's a mistake to look at the maximum penalties available under each statute and assume that a defendant is realistically facing such an astronomical number. While both Trump (who's in his mid-70s) and Nauta face prison time if convicted, any sentence will likely be much lower than the maximum penalties under the relevant statutes.





Trump's weirdest gripe about FBI's search is even more ridiculous now After the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago last year, the Justice Department released a photo showing several classified documents that were found in Trump's office. The former president complained that the picture made it look like that's where the FBI found them. "Wrong!" he wrote on TruthSocial. "They took them out of cartons and spread them around on the carpet, making it look like a big 'find' for them. They dropped them, not me — Very deceiving…" Charles Coleman: Unsealed Trump classified docs indictment reveals 'deep and problematic' pattern June 9, 2023 04:25 In another post, Trump griped about how the agents "threw documents haphazardly all over the floor (perhaps pretending it was me that did it!), and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see." Well, the indictment unsealed today noted how poorly stored those boxes were despite the classified material inside, including one instance in Dec. 2021 where several had tipped over and spilled their contents: NAUTA texted Trump Employee 2, "I opened the door and found this..." NAUTA also attached two photographs he took of the spill. Trump Employee 2 replied, "Oh no oh no," and "I'm sorry potus had my phone." One of the photographs NAUTA texted to Trump Employee 2 is depicted below with the visible classified information redacted. That's not to say that the FBI actually found documents lying on the floor in Trump's office after all. But … it's not like he was keeping them filed away safely.





A glimpse of Trump's appallingly careless treatment of classified information Frank Figliuzzi speaking on "Chris Jansing Reports" moments ago: Whenever information comes from some of these agencies, particularly the National Security Agency or the National Reconnaissance Office, they are almost automatically top secret and compartmented information. To hear that some of this was sitting on a stage in a ballroom at Mar-a-Lago is really cringing for me. Just to give you a sense of the sensitivity of these agencies, in common conversation at FBI headquarters or if you're out at lunch, we typically use a code name for these agencies so that we know what we're talking about and where something came from but that people sitting next to us would not know what we're talking about. Yet, this is the kind of classified information he kept openly at Mar-a-Lago.





Indictment turns Trump's own words against him Once upon a time, Donald Trump was deeply concerned about proper care of classified information — a fact his former opponent Hillary Clinton enjoys reminding him of. Now, seven years after Trump turned "Hillary's emails" into a crusade, the Justice Department is reminding him of his own words. The indictment includes seven citations of Trump professing strict fealty to and deep admiration for regulations around classified information. Aug. 18, 2016: "In my administration, I'm going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information. No one will be above the law." Sept. 6, 2016: "We also need to fight this battle by collecting intelligence and then protecting, protecting our classified secrets. ... We can't have someone in the Oval Office who doesn't understand the meaning of the word confidential or classified." Sept. 7, 2016: "[O]ne of the first things we must do is to enforce all classification rules and to enforce all laws relating to the handling of classified information." Sept. 19, 2016: "We also need the best protection of classified information." Nov. 3, 2016: "Service members here in North Carolina have risked their lives to acquire classified intelligence to protect our country." Feb. 16, 2017: "The first thing I thought of when I heard about it is, how does the press get this information that's classified? How do they do it? You know why? Because it's an illegal process, and the press should be ashamed of themselves. But more importantly, the people that gave out the information to the press should be ashamed of themselves. Really ashamed." July 26, 2018: "As the head of the executive branch and Commander in Chief, I have a unique, Constitutional responsibility to protect the Nation's classified information, including by controlling access to it…Any access granted to our Nation's secrets should be in furtherance of national, not personal, interests."





The most striking part of the Trump indictment Joyce Vance speaking on "Chris Jansing Reports" moments ago: Something stunning is the scope and breadth of this indictment. There are not seven counts in this indictment as were reported last night, but 38 charges that are brought against the president and his, I supposed now former, valet. Most striking as you begin to read through the individual counts is the fact, the repetition, over and over, that Donald Trump lied in order to hide his crimes. It really is, at the end of the day, the coverup that got the former president in trouble.





Trump never asked for permission to keep his classified docs. Whoops. Indictment says Trump showed classified documents to people without clearance June 9, 2023 01:11 The indictment made sure to note that there were ways that Trump could have legally been in possession of the documents recovered. Executive Order 13526, which sets up many of the rules for who can access classified material, "provided that a former president could obtain a waiver of the 'need-to-know' requirement." They would need to receive a sign-off from the agency that produced the information stating doing so wouldn't harm national security and that the ex-president would keep those materials secure. "TRUMP did not obtain any such waiver after his presidency," the indictment reads.





Here's how the charges break down against each defendant The 38-count indictment charges both Trump and Nauta, but they aren't both charged with every count in the indictment. Here's a quick breakdown: Trump is charged in Counts 1-31, willful retention of national defense information

Trump and Nauta are charged in Count 32, conspiracy to obstruct justice

Trump and Nauta are charged in Count 33, withholding a document or record

Trump and Nauta are charged in Count 34, corruptly concealing a document or record

Trump and Nauta are charged in Count 35, concealing a document in a federal investigation

Trump and Nauta are charged in Count 36, scheme to conceal

Trump is charged in Count 37, false statements and representations

Nauta is charged in Count 38, false statements and representations





Beware false equivalence between Trump and people who weren't charged The indictment against Trump is an allegation that needs to be proved beyond a reasonable doubt at trial, if there is one. But while there's still much to learn about the case, what we do know looks much different from situations Trump has complained about where charges haven't been brought, such as in the matters of Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton. As I noted previously, one of the many differences between Trump's case, on the one hand, and Biden and Hillary Clinton, on the other, can be boiled down to one issue: possible obstruction. One way that Trump brought this all on himself was by not cooperating. While we still need to see the specific charges, beware any false equivalence from the Trump camp between his case and ones where charges weren't warranted.





These are the documents that got Trump indicted The majority of counts that Trump has been charged with related to his "willful retention of national security information." While the indictment doesn't go into detail about what was inside the pieces of classified material that the Justice Department recovered when it searched Mar-a-Lago last August, it does give a brief overview about what was inside and the level of classification of each document. That ranges from SECRET to TOP SECRET, with several also bearing additional markings further restricting who may view them: TOP SECRET: "Document dated May 3, 2018, concerning White House intelligence briefing related to various foreign countries." TOP SECRET: "Document dated May 9, 2018, concerning White House intelligence briefing related to various foreign countries." TOP SECRET: "Undated document concerning military capabilities of a foreign country and the United States, with handwritten annotation in black marker." TOP SECRET: "Document dated May 6, 2019, concerning White House intelligence briefing related to foreign countries, including military activities and planning of foreign countries." TOP SECRET: "Document dated June 2020 concerning nuclear capabilities of foreign country." TOP SECRET: "Document dated June 4, 2020, concerning White House intelligence briefing related to various foreign countries." SECRET: "Document dated October 21, 2018, concerning communications with a leader of a foreign country." SECRET: "Document dated October 4, 2019, concerning military capabilities of a foreign country." TOP SECRET: "Undated document concerning military attacks by a foreign country." TOP SECRET: "Document dated November 2017 concerning military capabilities of a foreign country." [NO MARKING]: "Undated document concerning military contingency planning of the United States." SECRET: "Pages of undated document concerning projected regional military capabilities of a foreign country and the United States." TOP SECRET: "Undated document concerning military capabilities of a foreign country and the United States." SECRET: "Document dated January 2020 concerning military options of a foreign country and the potential effects on United States interests." SECRET: "Document dated February 2020 concerning policies in a foreign country." SECRET: "Document dated December 2019 concerning foreign country support of terrorist acts against United States interests." TOP SECRET: "Document dated January 2020 concerning military capabilities of a foreign country." SECRET: "Document dated March 2020 concerning military operations against United States forces and others." SECRET: "Undated document concerning nuclear weaponry of the United States." TOP SECRET: "Undated document concerning timeline and details of attack in a foreign country." SECRET: "Undated document concerning military capabilities of foreign countries." TOP SECRET: "Document dated August 2019 concerning regional military activity of a foreign country." TOP SECRET: "Document dated August 30, 2019, concerning White House intelligence brieifng related to various foreign countries, with handwritten annotation in black marker." TOP SECRET: "Undated document concerning military activity of a foreign country." TOP SECRET: "Document dated October 24, 2019, concerning military activity of foreign countries and the United States." TOP SECRET: "Document dated November 7, 2019, concerning military activity of foreign countries and the United States." TOP SECRET: "Document dated November 2019 concerning military activity of foreign countries." TOP SECRET: "Document dated October 18, 2019, concerning White House intelligence briefing related to various foreign countries." TOP SECRET: "Document dated October 18, 2019, concerning military capabilities of a foreign country." TOP SECRET: "Document dated October 15, 2019, concerning military activity in a foreign country." TOP SECRET: "Document dated February 2017 concerning military activity of a foreign country." The indictment notes that all of these documents were retained in violation of 18 U.S. Code § 793(e). Whew.





Trump didn't just keep documents — he allegedly showed them off As NBC and MSNBC reporters comb through Jack Smith's unsealed indictment today, one key detail jumped out to NBC News national security correspondent Ken Dilanian. "The allegation that he (Trump) showed classified material to people not cleared to see it — and he's charged with that crime — that's a huge, huge deal," he said on MSNBC. That's a big deal, Dilanian continued, because it rebuts the argument that Trump simply had these documents sitting harmlessly in storage somewhere. "When you show classified documents to people who weren't cleared to see them, that is a breach. People have gone to prison for a long time for doing that. It happens all the time. It's more than just taking them home and squirreling them away. So they've got two instances here where they say that he did that."





Indictment against Trump and Nauta lists 38 counts The damning indictment against Donald Trump and co-defendant Waltine Nauta contains 38 counts, including retention of national defense information under the Espionage Act, conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a government document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation, scheme to conceal, and false statements and representations.





Indictment reveals expected trial length Federal prosecutors estimate the length of a potential trial in the Trump classified documents case would take 21 to 60 days, according to the indictment. By comparison, the E. Jean Carroll v. Trump trial lasted about two weeks. (And resulted in Trump being found liable of sexual abuse and defamation.)





Jack Smith to give statement today Special counsel Jack Smith is set to make a statement today at 3 p.m. ET, the Justice Department announced. He is not expected to take questions from reporters. It will be livestreamed here.





Read: Trump indictment in full here The Justice Department unsealed the indictment against Trump in the classified documents probe. Click below to read the document.





Pence demands DOJ unseal Trump indictment Former Vice President Mike Pence accused Attorney





Indictments will not save us from Trump It is undoubtedly exciting to imagine Trump being held accountable for his misconduct. But placing any faith in these charges to definitively knock Trump out of politics is a bad idea. In fact, placing faith in any past or future indictment or investigation to do so is a potentially dangerous idea. Banking on convictions to eliminate the threat posed by Trump is shortsighted. There are virtually no convictions that can bar Trump from winning office or acting as president, and he has a variety of tools available to either avoid being sentenced before taking office or pardoning himself upon taking office. Read more here: Share this -





