Classified docs live updates: Trump indicted on 7 counts in Jack Smith probe

Republicans eagerly rally around Trump A familiar dynamic is already beginning to play out: Republicans are swiftly rallying around former President Donald Trump before they even know what he's been charged with, or what exact evidence has been used to make the case for those charges. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri tweeted, "If the people in power can jail their political opponents at will, we don't have a republic." (Trump has been indicted — he hasn't been convicted, or given a jail sentence.) Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas said the indictment was proof that the U.S. is a "banana republic." The House Judiciary Committee — of "Kanye. Elon. Trump." fame — tweeted out "WITCH HUNT." And Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, proclaimed it a "sad day for America." Of course one of the strongest indications that a country is a nation of laws is that a former president could be indicted. The worrisome thing would be if the indictment was based on nonsense — or if Trump were not indicted in spite of the evidence. But there is plenty of evidence that Trump handled classified documents inappropriately, and one has to know the details of the case before dismissing it. Contrast the Republican response with the measured response from the Biden administration: A White House spokesman declined to comment on former President Trump's latest indictment, referring NBC News to the Department of Justice, "which conducts its criminal investigations independently."





We need to see what happens inside the Trump courtrooms MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance, a former federal prosecutor, makes a great point when she calls for new rules that will allow the public to see what happens to Trump in court. As she tweeted, "​​Chief Justice Roberts should immediately amend the rules to permit cameras in federal courts. The American public is entitled to watch the proceedings against Trump in their entirety. Anything less would be an injustice." That point can't be overstated. Now that Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury, the American public is owed transparency and access to the proceedings. Any rule that would block that access needs to be changed.





Despite the federal allure, don't sleep on state charges There may be a temptation to forget about Trump's already pending state case now that he has a federal case that's seemingly more serious. I understand the temptation, but here's something to keep in mind: If Trump is re-elected, that could quickly blow up any federal case (or cases) against him — whether that's by him ruthlessly seizing control over the Justice Department that would be prosecuting him, the DOJ's long-standing policy against charging sitting presidents, Trump attempting to pardon himself, or some combination of all of these elements. So while we haven't even seen the details of these documents-related charges yet, and they might even be Trump's only federal ones with the Jan. 6 probe still pending, keep in mind that Trump — or any president — wouldn't have the same control over state charges, whether in the pending New York case or any Georgia charges that come.





Why the Justice Department indicted Trump in Miami Lisa Rubin speaking to Chris Hayes on "All in With Chris Hayes," moments ago: I'm sitting in a hotel room in Miami, and if you had asked me where I'd be when Donald Trump was indicted by the federal government, it certainly wouldn't have been here. As early as early this week, we fully expected this would happen in Washington D.C., if at all. The fact that it's happening in Miami, and we have all so quickly had to adjust about where and why Miami is part of what has so many people out there scratching their heads not only about this historic moment, but where exactly it's occurring and why. We don't know a lot, Chris, about when this shift happened. There's been public reporting that indicated that while folks like you and me weren't watching, this grand jury in Miami was convened last month and heard from a variety of witnesses before we were here earlier this week to track down Taylor Budowich, Trump's former spokesperson, when he arrived with his lawyer, Stanley Woodward. Certainly no public attention was focused on this courthouse, and that may be why the Department of Justice chose Miami over other places, for example, in the Southern District of Florida. But that sort of jumps over the predecessor question, which is: why Florida at all? And Department of Justice policy generally holds that you charge a crime where the bulk of the conduct occurs. And nowhere is that more true than where obstruction is concerned, where there's also some case law in D.C. that would trend in that direction. And I think one other factor for Jack Smith and his team was: even though the jury pool in D.C. would have been more favorable to them, by far, and the judges on the whole are viewed as more favorable to the special counsel, you also have to weigh that against the certainty of making the right decision on venue. Because if you make the wrong decision, and either you get a conviction and it's reversed on appeal, or the defendant moves to dismiss the indictment on the basis of erroneous venue, you can't start over.





Nicolle Wallace: Trump's behavior 'just finally caught up with him' Trump has been a national security question slash threat since the day he was sworn in. And this feels like something that just finally caught up with him. The crimes were too blatant, they were too flagrant, he did it in front of too many people, and it appears he is now — after a very, very long period of time of disregarding, disrespecting and violating all of the norms — crossed some lines and, at least according to Jack Smith and his investigators, committed crimes that Smith believes he can prove beyond a reasonable doubt. Nicolle Wallace on "The Reidout with Joy Reid," moments ago.





Trump predictably brings up 2020 election once again In his social media post announcing he's been indicted, Trump says, "I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country…." (Trump's boast about the number of 2020 votes he got never mentions that Joe Biden got 7 million more.) That line might come across as Trump trying to distract people away from today's news, but I'm convinced he really believes his popularity is supposed to protect him from any consequences. As has often been attributed to John Adams, the country's second president, we are a nation of laws, not of men. But Trump seems to truly believe that who he his and how many people like him should determine whether he gets charged with a crime.





Trump indicted on seven counts The scope of the indictment against Trump is becoming clearer. NBC News reports, citing Trump's lawyer, that the indictment against the former president has seven counts in total. The exact charges remain unclear, but possibilities include obstruction of justice, unauthorized removal of classified documents and improper disclosure of classified information.





Here's how Trump announced his indictment on TruthSocial Trump broke the news of his own indictment on his social media platform. The former president spent the first half of his statement complaining that he had been charged while President Joe Biden has not in his own classified documents case, before revealing that he would be due to appear in federal court on Tuesday afternoon. Here's the full text of Trump's initial post: The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is "secured" by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time. I have been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM. I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN! This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!





