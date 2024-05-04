IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Michael Steele calls Trump ‘weak’ for refusing to accept election results
May 4, 202409:34
    Michael Steele calls Trump ‘weak’ for refusing to accept election results

Michael Steele calls Trump ‘weak’ for refusing to accept election results

Donald Trump's latest threats to democracy include refusing to accept the 2024 results and agreeing to fire U.S. attorneys who won't do his bidding. Democratic strategist Basil Smikle joins The Weekend to unpack it all.May 4, 2024

