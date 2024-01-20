IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • “Pathetic sycophantic dance”: Michael Steele calls out Tim Scott and Elise Stefanik’s antics

    04:15
  • Now Playing

    House Republicans attempt to thwart Senate immigration deal: Border city mayor urges them to put politics aside

    07:35
  • UP NEXT

    Will the 2024 New Hampshire primary shake up Trump's road to victory?

    07:18

  • Symone questions Biden campaign manager as Trump, voters cast doubt on strategy

    09:45

  • ‘We are becoming numb’: The disturbing reality of three migrants drowning at Texas border

    02:22

  • ‘Blood on our hands’: Rep. Raskin’s wakeup call if an insurrectionist is sent back to office

    08:11

  • 'Turning down the temperature': Gov. Wes Moore's blueprint to combatting Trump era rhetoric

    08:58

  • 'Your community is next': Warning on the surge of political violence in America

    06:28

  • Revealing how Trump's legal limbo will impact his campaign

    05:59

  • Coded language and the campaign trail: Analyzing DeSantis' stance on crime

    09:07

  • The chilling effect of Trump's 'dictator for a day' remarks

    07:40

  • Unusual showdown: Haley and DeSantis clash amidst Trump's rival townhall

    12:51

The Weekend

House Republicans attempt to thwart Senate immigration deal: Border city mayor urges them to put politics aside

07:35

The Senate is closing in on an immigration deal, so why are House Republicans trying to kill a border deal that Senate republicans are pushing? Mayor Giles of Mesa, Arizona issues a call to House Republicans to vote in favor of the deal, touting “petty politics” as the only reason to vote against it.Jan. 20, 2024

  • “Pathetic sycophantic dance”: Michael Steele calls out Tim Scott and Elise Stefanik’s antics

    04:15
  • Now Playing

    House Republicans attempt to thwart Senate immigration deal: Border city mayor urges them to put politics aside

    07:35
  • UP NEXT

    Will the 2024 New Hampshire primary shake up Trump's road to victory?

    07:18

  • Symone questions Biden campaign manager as Trump, voters cast doubt on strategy

    09:45

  • ‘We are becoming numb’: The disturbing reality of three migrants drowning at Texas border

    02:22

  • ‘Blood on our hands’: Rep. Raskin’s wakeup call if an insurrectionist is sent back to office

    08:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All