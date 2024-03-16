Georgia ruling: Symone calls out Trump and his 'little friends' for their attempt to steal an election

Special prosecutor Nathan Wade resigned from the 2020 election interference case in Georgia so Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis can move forward with the case. MSNBC analyst Anthony Coley and MSNBC host Katie Phang join The Weekend to discuss how the ruling will impact Willis’ prosecution of Donald Trump. March 16, 2024