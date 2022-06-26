IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Sunday Show

Supreme Court strikes down NY State Concealed Gun law

06:13

Jonathan Metzl and Rep. Ritchie Torres join MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart to discuss how the Supreme Court made it harder for states to regulate guns by overruling a century-old New York law that limited licenses to carry firearms.June 26, 2022

