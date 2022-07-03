IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Black Women Will Be Most Impacted By The End Of Roe

    06:13

  • Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Sworn in as the First Black Woman on SCOTUS

    06:26

  • 1955 Arrest Warrant Discovered in Emmett Till Case

    06:17

  • The future of America with a conservative Supreme Court

    09:14
  • Now Playing

    Making Sense Of Monkeypox

    03:48
  • UP NEXT

    How will Dems respond to SCOTUS overturning Roe?

    03:07

  • The current state of the LGBTQ community

    09:01

  • Democrats call for action after Supreme Court's abortion ruling

    05:58

  • NY Gov. Hochul on Roe reversal: "This is deeply personal"

    07:06

  • Supreme Court strikes down NY State Concealed Gun law

    06:13

  • The Miller family unlocks their family mystery after purchasing a former plantation

    09:20

  • Election Deniers advance in primary elections

    11:15

  • Michigan Republicans Block Pride Month Resolution

    06:20

  • "Aunt Gloria" discusses latest headlines

    04:01

  • Washington D.C.'s role in the fight for LGBTQ rights

    06:35

  • 1/6 hearings reveal ongoing threats to democracy

    06:54

  • Tony-Nominated L Morgan Lee: "My only mission is to be the hero that I needed to see"

    09:04

  • Rep. Karen Bass joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss L.A. mayoral race

    06:47

  • "If any measure can be taken to save one more life, isn't it worth it?"

    05:55

  • Takeaways from first January 6th hearing and lookahead to next

    10:19

The Sunday Show

Making Sense Of Monkeypox

03:48

As a monkeypox outbreak grows in several major American cities, the Department of Health and Human Services announced an order of millions more vaccines to help curb the spread. MSNBC medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel stops by the Sunday Show to explain how this current outbreak is functioning and what you can do to keep yourself safe.July 3, 2022

  • Black Women Will Be Most Impacted By The End Of Roe

    06:13

  • Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Sworn in as the First Black Woman on SCOTUS

    06:26

  • 1955 Arrest Warrant Discovered in Emmett Till Case

    06:17

  • The future of America with a conservative Supreme Court

    09:14
  • Now Playing

    Making Sense Of Monkeypox

    03:48
  • UP NEXT

    How will Dems respond to SCOTUS overturning Roe?

    03:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All