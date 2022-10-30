IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Americans face voter intimidation at the polls

    03:19
  • UP NEXT

    Exclusive with Josh Shapiro: "Our fundamental freedoms are on the ballot"

    02:56

  • Polls show tight races in key states

    03:20

  • Fears of Political Violence Following Attack on Paul Pelosi

    04:12

  • White House Press Secretary Sits Down for an Exclusive Interview

    04:16

  • EXCLUSIVE: Pres. Biden leaves the door open to second term

    09:18

  • Speaker Pelosi: Trump "not man enough" to comply with Jan. 6 subpoena

    10:55

  • Uncle Joe calls Aunt Glo

    05:05

  • How do we cover Trump?

    04:30

  • Exclusive: President Biden Calls Out "Mega MAGA" Republicans

    08:24

  • 31 years after Anita Hill Testified

    06:05

  • Republicans attack Democrats on crime ahead of midterms. Is it working?

    07:59

  • Chris Jones running to be governor of Arkansas

    05:43

  • Coiner of the term "critical race theory" brings banned books to voters

    05:37

  • Atlantic's Franklin Foer: Trump Indictment "Inevitable"

    06:27

  • Black Actors Bring New Perspective to Arthur Miller's, 'Death of a Salesman'

    07:25

  • Moore “absolutely exhausted” by “getting lectured by Republicans on patriotism.”

    06:27

  • Why Black people feel Jackson's 'seat at the table' is ours, too

    03:46

  • Rep. Val Demings buckles down in Florida's Senate Race

    06:38

  • GOP rallies behind Herschel Walker after abortion bombshell

    07:07

The Sunday Show

Americans face voter intimidation at the polls

03:19

As election day nears, many voters are concerned about an increase in voter intimidation tactics and threats. MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart and his panel discuss how these tactics could suppress voter participation.Oct. 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Americans face voter intimidation at the polls

    03:19
  • UP NEXT

    Exclusive with Josh Shapiro: "Our fundamental freedoms are on the ballot"

    02:56

  • Polls show tight races in key states

    03:20

  • Fears of Political Violence Following Attack on Paul Pelosi

    04:12

  • White House Press Secretary Sits Down for an Exclusive Interview

    04:16

  • EXCLUSIVE: Pres. Biden leaves the door open to second term

    09:18

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All