Nicolle Wallace on executive producing "Ukraine: Answering the Call” to raise awareness and funds

Sunday, NBC presents "Ukraine: Answering the Call," executive produced by MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, who joins Joy Reid on The ReidOut on the performers who took part in this special event meant to raise awareness and funds for the victims of Vladimir Putin’s aggression. Appearances include: Kristen Bell, Alicia Keys, Brad Paisley, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and more. Plus, hear an address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Watch "Ukraine: Answering the Call" this Sunday at 7 pm ET and PT on NBC, and at 10 pm ET on MSNBC.July 2, 2022