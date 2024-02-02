IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump focus group bombshell: PA Trump women voters says he's not to blame for Roe being overturned

    05:40
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Reverse French Revolution’? Trump supporters donate millions for his legal bills, wife's fashion

    11:53

  • 'You can't have engaged in insurrection': Fmr. GOP gov. asks Supreme Court to keep Trump off ballot

    06:05

  • Trump bombshell $370 million fine in New York civil fraud case could be decided soon

    06:03

  • Rep. Cori Bush addresses DOJ probe, GOP lawmaker who called her husband a 'thug'

    07:47

  • ‘They'd impeach Taylor Swift if they could': GOP's angry threats slammed by top Dem

    11:28

  • 'Don't use my daughter': Fallen soldier's dad slams Marjorie Taylor Greene politicizing her death

    06:04

  • Democracy to tyranny: Unelected Trump commands elected GOP leaders top Dem says

    06:45

  • 'Quicksand': Expert slams GOP war hawks pushing war with Iran that would 'inflame region'

    09:35

  • 'Fired as a billionaire'? Trump owes bombshell $83 million payout but might be broke Sharpton says

    06:42

  • Trump hater flips? Top GOPer goes from blaming Trump to endorsing him

    08:54

  • He blew off Congress for Trump... Now it's prison time

    06:28

  • Trump's bombshell bankruptcy? Possible $100 million payout to victim could break his bank

    11:09

  • Why Nikki Haley will battle Trump to the end

    06:59

  • Trump's coup part 2: How MAGA GOP enablers are apparently plotting to crown Trump 'king'

    11:01

  • ‘Humiliating’: Trump’s GOP flunkies fawn over former president as 2024 GOP nomination seems sealed

    05:32

  • ‘Karma’: DeSantis' 'cruel, craven' politicking called out after presidential bid flames out

    11:50

  • 'Disingenuous': Moms for Liberty co-founder called out for graphic defense of de facto book bans

    05:54

  • Joy Reid's 'Medgar and Myrlie' book tour tickets and pre-orders available now

    00:54

  • GOP's ultimate PSYOP: Terrifying immigration propaganda while blocking immigration reform

    07:54

The Reidout

Trump focus group bombshell: PA Trump women voters says he's not to blame for Roe being overturned

05:40

NBC News held a focus group in the swing state of Pennsylvania with women voters who chose Donald Trump in 2020, but do not agree with the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade. Yamiche Alcindor, NBC News Washington correspondent, joins Joy Reid to discuss.Feb. 2, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Trump focus group bombshell: PA Trump women voters says he's not to blame for Roe being overturned

    05:40
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Reverse French Revolution’? Trump supporters donate millions for his legal bills, wife's fashion

    11:53

  • 'You can't have engaged in insurrection': Fmr. GOP gov. asks Supreme Court to keep Trump off ballot

    06:05

  • Trump bombshell $370 million fine in New York civil fraud case could be decided soon

    06:03

  • Rep. Cori Bush addresses DOJ probe, GOP lawmaker who called her husband a 'thug'

    07:47

  • ‘They'd impeach Taylor Swift if they could': GOP's angry threats slammed by top Dem

    11:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All